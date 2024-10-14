Beterbiev becomes undisputed champion with big win at Riyadh Season – World Boxing Association

Artur Beterbiev became undisputed champion after his unanimous decision win over Dmitry Bivol this weekend. The Riyadh Season event had one of the best fights boxing has to offer as the main event and the two fighters put on a great fight that will be remembered for years to come.

Beterbiev took cards of 116-112, 115-113 and 114-114 to get the majority decision in a very tough fight, which marked his first time fighting 12 rounds.

The start was especially difficult for the new WBA champion, as he found a Bivol who was moving very well in the ring and connecting many combinations, as well as entering the exchange successfully on many occasions.

However, Beterbiev kept going forward and pressing to win several rounds in the middle part of the fight and the key for him was especially at the end, when he lived his best moment and could sometimes overwhelm the humanity of his opponent.

It was a fairly close fight in which Beterbiev took the judges’ decision and proved that he can go to the limit against an elite boxer. He now has 21 wins, 20 of them knockouts, while Bivol left his record at 23 wins and 1 loss.