Téllez knocked out Gonzalez and retained his WBA Continental Latin America belt  – World Boxing Association

Cuban Yoenis Tellez overcame another great test in his career and retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America super welterweight belt with a seventh round technical knockout victory over Johan Gonzalez this weekend at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The Cuban had a tough opponent, as the Venezuelan is a tremendous puncher and has more experience than Tellez. However, the regional champion was able to resolve the fight very well to show that he is one of the great prospects of the category.

Tellez came from less to more as he was somewhat cautious in the early rounds. Intelligence was the key to decipher Gonzalez and win the battle as the rounds went by. The Cuban knew that his opponent had a lot of power but he used all his tools to weaken him and by the middle of the fight he looked quite superior in the ring.

In round six he connected a combination that sent Gonzalez to the canvas and there he tipped the balance totally to his side. From that moment he began to punish with force, and although Gonzalez was able to reach the end of the round, he was defeated in the seventh after two knockdowns in that chapter that forced the referee to stop the actions.

Tellez continues as regional champion of the pioneer organization and improved his undefeated record to 9 wins, with 7 knockouts. Gonzalez left his record at 35 wins, 4 losses and 34 knockouts.