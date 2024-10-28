WBA Future of Mexican Boxing got off to a great start  – World Boxing Association

The first day of the WBA Future of Mexican Boxing tournament was a great success this weekend in Mexico City. In its first day, the tournament had almost 30 bouts and more than 60 fighters in action as an opportunity to give activity and development to young talent.

The event had a great attendance and was developed with great talents who had the opportunity to showcase themselves and continue gaining experience in a competition that will run from this weekend until December 8.

With the support of Sports Boxing Management MX and Decisión Dividida, in addition to the tutelage of Ricardo Chew, this beautiful day took place and left everyone wanting more. The next date will be next November 9th and there will also be activity on the 16th and 23rd of the same month.

The WBA thanks everyone involved in this project and looks forward to the following days that promise to continue improving and giving opportunity to the young talent of a great country like Mexico.