Tudor defeats Calderon to win the WBA Continental Latin America belt  – World Boxing Association

Young Erick Tudor won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America welterweight belt by defeating veteran Harold Calderon by unanimous decision this weekend in Las Vegas.

The judges’ scorecards of 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92 highlighted Tudor’s superiority on Saturday night in the Virgin Hotels ring.

Tudor gets an important victory as it allows him to keep the regional title of the pioneer organization and extend his good streak that is already three wins after losing the only fight of his career in October last year against Jose Luis Sanchez.

Since then he has wins over Luis Caraballo, Roddricus Livsey and now Calderon in that order. Tudor is a Florida native who continues to make his way in boxing in the always tough welterweight division.

Tudor’s record is 12 wins, 1 loss and 7 knockouts, while Calderon’s record stands at 28 wins, 2 losses and 19 knockouts.