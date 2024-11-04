Fulghum was devastating and remains WBA Continental USA champion – World Boxing Association

Darius Fulghum had one of the most outstanding performances this weekend in Las Vegas and retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA super middleweight belt with a third round technical knockout over Christopher Pearson.

The 28-year-old puncher continues his hot streak and his name is starting to get more and more buzz in a division full of talent at 168 pounds.

The Houston native came out with an aggressive fight plan that overwhelmed his opponent and left no room for doubt with an emphatic and quick victory at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The undefeated fighter picked up his fourth victory this year and his second by knockout, helping him round out a great 2024.

Fulghum’s win was the 13th of his career and the 11th by knockout, while Pearson dropped to 17 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw and 12 knockouts.