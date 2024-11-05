Flaz defends against Gomez this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Nicklaus Flaz will make the first defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA welterweight belt against Christian Gomez next Saturday at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

The Puerto Rican will put his crown on the line in the main event of this Probox TV event four months after winning it. Last July 10, he faced Alfredo Escarcega, whom he defeated by technical knockout in the fourth round to win the regional title of the pioneer organization in a dominant fight.

This time his opponent will be a Mexican like Gomez, a fighter who made a name for himself in the United States when he faced current world title challenger Shakhram Giyasov in a bout in Las Vegas during 2022 in which he lost by unanimous decision. Now he will return to the big boxing market and wants to show his Mexican grit against a very tough opponent like Flauz.

The WBA regional champion has a record of 13 wins, 2 losses and 9 knockouts, while the challenger comes with a record of 23 wins, 4 setbacks, 1 draw and 21 knockouts.