WBA Future of Mexican Boxing continues this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Mexican Boxing will live its second day this Saturday, November 9. After the success of the initial event on October 26, a second round that promises a lot will take place.

Dozens of boxers will meet again in Mexico City to face each other in amateur bouts in a fight to excel and give a great performance, but also taking advantage of a golden opportunity that contributes to their development in this demanding sport.

Hand in hand with Decision Divided and Sport Boxing MX, the WBA has taken its development program to Mexican lands where talent abounds and support is always key for them to continue progressing and improving in the stage of childhood and adolescence.

After the electrifying battles of the first day, it is predicted that this Saturday there will be a lot of action and excitement in this second part. The program also has the support of Ricardo Chew and there will be a total of five rounds, which will continue on November 16, November 23 and the final on December 8.