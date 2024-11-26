Palmetta and Mafauad fight for Fedelatin belt this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Alberto Palmetta and Joel Marcos Mafauad will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin welterweight belt this Saturday night at the Casino Buenos Aires in Argentina’s capital city.

Palmetta, who has fought for the world title and is coming off a recent loss, will return home in an iconic setting to try to conquer the regional belt in a duel that will be quite interesting for all the public.

The former Argentina national teamer is 34 years old and has not fought in his country since March 2021, so this fight will be special for his career and he needs a victory that will help him to have big opportunities outside his borders again.

Mafauad is 27 years old and less experienced than Palmetta, but he comes with a lot of motivation and knows he is not the favorite on paper. He is a strong boxer who always gives everything until the end, so he represents a great challenge for Palmetta.

Palmetta comes in with a record of 19 wins, 3 losses and 13 knockouts, while Mafauad has 11 wins, 1 loss and 4 knockouts.