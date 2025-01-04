12 important moments of 2024 – World Boxing Association

The year 2024 was very important for boxing and was full of great moments. Going into 2025, another calendar that is promising, it is worth remembering 12 of the transcendental events for the sport and for the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Undisputed Usyk: on March 18, Oleksandr Usyk stepped into the ring in Riyadh to face Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title. The Ukrainian scored a great split decision victory coming from less to more in one of the most epic fights of the year and possibly, the best of 2024.

Riyadh Season in the USA: The Riyadh Season arrived in the United States with a great event on August 3 in Los Angeles. Terence Crawford won the WBA crown against Israil Madrimov in the main fight and was the icing on the cake in a great evening that featured top-level fights, which has become a custom in this type of event.

Canelo took over Las Vegas: Saul Alvarez defeated Edgar Berlanga on September 14 in a unanimous decision after a very entertaining fight. The Mexican proved that he is still one of the faces of boxing by filling the T-Mobile Arena and providing another great show for the fans.

Taylor-Serrano rematch: Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano met in Arlington, Texas, for their rematch fight, in which the Irishwoman prevailed again after 10 rounds full of drama and excitement. It was a massive event that was streamed on Netflix and opened new doors for the sport.

Seniesa Estrada announced her retirement: one of the top figures in women’s boxing announced her retirement in a surprise move. Seniesa Estrada said goodbye to boxing at the age of 32 and after 13 years as a professional fighter. Seniesa retired as undisputed minimumweight champion and with an undefeated record after defeating Yokasta Valle in her last fight on March 29.

Gervonta knocked out Martin: Gervonta Davis once again made it clear that he is one of the best fighters today by demolishing Frank Martin on June 15 in Las Vegas. The American left great sensations and the public again responded massively to his fight.

Beterbiev vs Bivol: one of the most anticipated fights in the boxing world was made possible thanks to the efforts of the Riyadh Season. Artur Beterbiev defeated Dmitry Bivol last October 12 to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion in an excellent fight.

Fundora will be the youngest undisputed: Gabriela Fundora earned her place among boxing’s elite with her victory over Celeste Alaniz last November 2 in Las Vegas. The American captured all four flyweight belts at just 22 years old, the youngest in history.

Joshua demolished Ngannou: Anthony Joshua faced Francis Ngannou on March 8 and knocked him out in just two rounds in Riyadh. Ngannou was coming off a great fight against Tyson Fury and came in with high expectations, but Joshua broke them with his punching power.

Dubois shocked the world: In his next fight, Joshua was shocked by Daniel Dubois, who defeated him by knockout in five rounds on September 21 in London. Dubois knocked him down four times and won in a landslide to the surprise of many fans.

Inoue is still a monster: one of the best pound-for-pound fighters today could not be left off the list. Naoya Inoue continues to prove his dominance and defeated veteran TJ Doheny on September 3 to remain the undisputed super bantamweight monarch.

Usyk vs Fury 2: 2024 closed with the second bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, which was again a win for the Ukrainian in Riyadh on December 21. It was a fight with less drama than the first but with a lot of emotion that ratified Usyk as the monarch and now owner of three of the four belts of the category.