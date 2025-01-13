Taylor and Serrano was the women’s fight of the year  – World Boxing Association

One of the most anticipated rematches in women boxing was that of World Boxing Association multi-champions Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, who once again stole the show in the second fight on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Impressive records, extensive sporting careers, discipline, commitment, passion and dedication to boxing with a devotion that impresses everyone every time they enter the ring and the first bell rings. Two women who have gone down in history inspiring millions of girls around the world.

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor not only became the highest-paid women’s boxers in the world, they also went beyond the ring and left an indelible mark on the fans, demonstrating time and again the great show they are capable of putting on with their technique, intelligence and aggression.

In this second edition of the Taylor-Serrano clash, the tension was equal to or even greater than in their first encounter at Madison Square Garden in New York in April 2022. The Irish fighter sought to execute her tactical plan of maintaining distance with her footwork and high punch volume, which she also brought into the fire zone when the Puerto Rican took control with her relentless forward pressure, narrowing the ring for her opponent. Both were very fast, but Serrano held the power, while Taylor dominated in punch volume.

Another fight, with a competitive rivalry, and of respect, that will accompany the collective memory forever.