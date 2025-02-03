Yelshat Nikhemttolla Claims WBA Asia Bantamweight Title with Fourth-Round TKO – World Boxing Association

[ad_1]

Kazakhstan’s Yelshat Nikhemttolla delivered a dominant performance, stopping Indonesia’s Flasidus Nuno via fourth-round TKO to capture the vacant WBA Asia Bantamweight title. The fight took place at the Suamlum Night Bazaar in Bangkok, Thailand.

With the victory, Nikhemttolla remains undefeated, improving his record to 22-0-1, with 8 wins coming by knockout. Nuno, meanwhile, falls to 10-2-2.

Nikhemttolla entered the fight as the No. 2 ranked contender in the division and captured the opportunity to claim the vacant belt. Now, the 31-year-old Kazakh will await his first title challenger as he prepares for his inaugural defense.

This victory marks his 17th consecutive win, and with his only career draw dating back to 2015, Nikhemttolla has now gone a full decade without tasting defeat.