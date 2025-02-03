Home / Boxing News / Yelshat Nikhemttolla Claims WBA Asia Bantamweight Title with Fourth-Round TKO – World Boxing Association

Yelshat Nikhemttolla Claims WBA Asia Bantamweight Title with Fourth-Round TKO – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 10 hours ago Boxing News

[ad_1]

Kazakhstan’s Yelshat Nikhemttolla delivered a dominant performance, stopping Indonesia’s Flasidus Nuno via fourth-round TKO to capture the vacant WBA Asia Bantamweight title. The fight took place at the Suamlum Night Bazaar in Bangkok, Thailand.

With the victory, Nikhemttolla remains undefeated, improving his record to 22-0-1, with 8 wins coming by knockout. Nuno, meanwhile, falls to 10-2-2.

Nikhemttolla entered the fight as the No. 2 ranked contender in the division and captured the opportunity to claim the vacant belt. Now, the 31-year-old Kazakh will await his first title challenger as he prepares for his inaugural defense.

This victory marks his 17th consecutive win, and with his only career draw dating back to 2015, Nikhemttolla has now gone a full decade without tasting defeat.

[ad_2]
Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Ramos Demolishes Rosario, Scores Knockout to Capture WBA Continental North America Strap – World Boxing Association

Ramos Demolishes Rosario, Scores Knockout to Capture WBA Continental North America Strap – World Boxing Association

[ad_1] Mexican knockout artist Jesús “Mono” Ramos put on a power-punching clinic Saturday night at …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved