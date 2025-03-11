Nine Years Since Gilberto Took His Final Flight – World Boxing Association

Last Tuesday, March 11, marked nine years since Francisco Gilberto Mendoza took his final earthly bow. For over three decades, he firmly steered the ship of the world’s pioneering boxing sanctioning body, the World Boxing Association (WBA). Today, his son and successor, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, continues to lead the organization with the same vision and dedication that defined his father’s tenure.

Though nearly a decade has passed since his departure, the memory of Gilberto Sr. remains etched in the hearts of those who knew him—especially his widow, Elena, his children, Gilberto Jesús and María Elena, and the countless friends he made along the way. Many of those friends stood by his side through his tireless work at the helm of boxing’s longest-standing global governing body.

This article, with a few revisions, was first published on the first anniversary of his passing. Today, it is republished as a necessary tribute to a man whose legacy still resonates with those who fought alongside him in the sport he so dearly loved. As the WBA’s President Emeritus, Gilberto Mendoza devoted nearly half of his 73 years to shaping and elevating the sweet science on a global scale.

Consistency & Discipline

The dictionary defines consistency as “firmness and perseverance in one’s resolutions and goals,” and discipline as “the training and education of an individual, particularly in moral matters.”

These two words were the guiding principles of Francisco Gilberto Mendoza’s life (born March 30, 1943, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela—passed away March 11, 2016, in Caracas). From October 1982 until his passing, he led the WBA with unshakable resolve, leaving behind a legacy that will endure as long as young fighters step into the ring, chasing glory with nothing but their fists and their dreams.

Beyond his unwavering consistency and discipline, Mendoza was known for his generosity, his ironclad loyalty in friendships, his commitment to supporting the youth, his remarkable humility, and an indomitable work ethic.

A Lifetime Dedicated to Boxing

Attempting to list all of Mendoza’s contributions to boxing—and beyond—would be an exhaustive task. His name is synonymous with the sport. He assumed the WBA presidency on October 7, 1982, during the Annual Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. An industrial engineer from Venezuela’s Universidad Católica Andrés Bello, Mendoza also earned postgraduate degrees in Administration and Educational Technology from the University of Toledo, Ohio. He specialized in Formal Business Planning at Stanford Institute in Palo Alto, California.

For 33 uninterrupted years, he led the WBA until stepping down in December 2015 due to illness. At the organization’s meeting in Panama City, delegates unanimously elected his son, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, who had been serving as Executive Vice President.

Relentless and Accomplished

One of Mendoza’s earliest major contributions to the WBA was the creation of the World Rankings Manual, a comprehensive regulatory guide that remains in use today. His influence extended to launching the globally recognized KO Drugs campaign, organizing international seminars for referees and judges, and ensuring the biennial conventions took place without fail.

His vision led to the establishment of several regional boxing bodies, including the North American Boxing Association (NABA), the Caribbean Boxing Federation (FEDECARIBE), the Pan-African Boxing Association (PAFBA), the Central American Boxing Federation (FEDECENTRO), and the Bolivarian Boxing Federation (FEDEBOL), among others. He also introduced the designation of Super Champion for fighters with five successful title defenses and pioneered the concept of Interim Titles, which became an essential part of the modern boxing landscape.

Beyond the Ring

Mendoza’s impact wasn’t confined to boxing. He served as President of the Scouts Association of Venezuela (1979), was elected to the Legislative Assembly of Aragua State (1995-1998), was a director of the National Economic Council (1998-1999), and held leadership roles in Venezuela’s Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FEDECÁMARAS). He was also an honorary president of the Boxing Information Center.

His contributions were recognized with numerous awards, including Venezuela’s Francisco de Miranda Order (First Class), the Brígido Iriarte Order (First Class), and the Samán de Güere Order of Aragua. Additionally, he received distinctions from countries such as Panama, Nicaragua, Ukraine, Mongolia, the United States, and Italy. In 2017, on the first anniversary of his passing, the Municipal Council of Santiago Mariño in Aragua honored him posthumously.

A Boy from Barquisimeto

To understand the man, one must look at the boy who grew up in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. Born on March 30, 1943, young Gilberto was a passionate athlete, excelling in soccer and baseball and representing his home state in both sports.

As a teenager at Lisandro Alvarado High School, he found his way to boxing from his humble neighborhood of Caja de Agua, training at the Pantera Negra Gym. Competing as an amateur in the bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions, he fought 17 bouts, suffering only one loss. Even as he pursued boxing, his love for soccer never waned.

In the 1970s, Mendoza began his journey in boxing administration, serving as Treasurer of the Aragua State Boxing Commission. That path led him to Panama’s Rodrigo Sánchez Colón, his mentor, who saw in him the future leader of the WBA. After completing his studies in Toledo, Ohio, Mendoza arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where, in 1982, he decisively won the WBA presidency over American candidate Bobby Lee. Delegates erupted in celebration, chanting, “Gilberto, Gilberto, Gilberto!”

A Visionary Leader

Mendoza was never afraid to voice his opinions or take a stand on key boxing issues. He believed that modern boxing was driven by economic power and television influence, stating in an interview:

“Boxing today depends on the financial muscle behind it and the exposure television provides. Sponsorship and advertising revenue far outweigh gate receipts. This financial reality forces governing bodies to adapt. Interim titles, for example, have helped counter TV monopolies in the U.S., allowing smaller promoters and emerging fighters to develop.”

He also championed women’s boxing, declaring:

“Women’s boxing is here to stay. Female fighters push themselves harder, perhaps because of the stigma they’ve had to overcome. They progress rapidly, deliver thrilling fights, and continue to expand the sport into new markets.”

On the increase from boxing’s original eight weight classes to today’s 17, Mendoza was clear:

“Boxing is a vehicle for young people from humble backgrounds to change their lives. Additional weight divisions enhance fighter safety and create more competitive matchups. Scientifically, the weight gaps between divisions matter—especially, for example, between middleweight and light heavyweight, where the jump is 15 pounds (7 kg). More titles also mean more marketability, which benefits the sport.”

KO Drugs: His Greatest Triumph

If there was one initiative that defined Mendoza’s presidency, it was the KO Drugs campaign.

“If I had to choose one defining achievement, it would be executing the KO Drugs campaign for over 20 consecutive years. Its slogan—Love Your Life, Spread Sports, Benefit the Nation—became a rallying cry. This initiative created annual tournaments that have profoundly impacted boxing, particularly in developing Latin American talent.”

A Lasting Legacy

At the core of Gilberto Mendoza’s life were two simple yet powerful words: consistency and discipline. They defined his journey in boxing and the man he was.

To this day, his favorite slogan remains a guiding principle for those who continue his work at the WBA:

“We can do it! Let’s do it! Let’s do it together!”