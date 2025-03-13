Nick Ball Set to Defend His Crown Against Doheny – World Boxing Association

Liverpool is set to host a thrilling showdown on Saturday, March 15, 2025, as Nick Ball defends his WBA featherweight world title against the battle-tested TJ Doheny at the iconic M&S Bank Arena.

At just 20 years old, Ball is riding the momentum of his career. Known for his relentless pressure and aggressive style, the Liverpool native boasts an unbeaten record of 21-0-1 with 12 knockouts. His recent performances have solidified him as one of the most dangerous champions in the division.

Standing in his way is TJ Doheny, the former super bantamweight world champion who, despite never capturing a WBA belt, brings a wealth of experience to the ring. At 38 years old, with a record of 26-5 and 20 KOs, the Irish veteran knows this could be one of his final opportunities to shine on the global stage. His technical skill and mental toughness make him a formidable challenger.

This fight shapes up as a true clash of generations—Ball, the rising star eager to extend his unbeaten streak, against Doheny, the seasoned warrior determined to prove that experience can still triumph over youth. While Ball will look to overwhelm his opponent with nonstop pressure, Doheny aims to counter with precision and calculated counterpunching.

With so much at stake, this bout could be a defining moment in both fighters’ careers. A win for Ball cements his status as a force in the featherweight division, while for Doheny, victory would add another remarkable chapter to his storied career.