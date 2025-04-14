Jaron “Boots” Ennis Ends Stanionis’ Undefeated Run, Claims WBA Welterweight Title – World Boxing Association

In a high-stakes showdown at the legendary Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Jaron “Boots” Ennis delivered a career-defining performance, stopping previously unbeaten Eimantas Stanionis via sixth-round TKO on Saturday, April 12. With the win, Ennis not only preserved his own undefeated record but also captured the WBA welterweight world title, further solidifying his place among the elite in the division.

From the opening bell, Ennis was in full control. Flashing a deadly mix of hand speed, accuracy, and ring IQ, the Philadelphia native dictated the pace and kept Stanionis on the back foot. The Lithuanian fighter, known for his grit and pressure, had his moments in the early rounds, landing a few clean shots—but Ennis always had the edge in timing, power, and movement.

The turning point came in Round 6. Ennis turned up the heat with a brutal body attack, ripping into Stanionis with precision. As the round wound down, a vicious sequence forced Stanionis to a knee. Though he beat the count and showed heart, the damage was done. His corner made the tough—but wise—decision to stop the fight before the seventh round began, prioritizing their fighter’s long-term health.

With the victory, Ennis improves to 34-0 with 30 knockouts, cementing his status as one of the most dangerous and complete welterweights in the world. At just 27 years old, his star continues to rise, and the boxing world is buzzing about what—and who—comes next.

As for Stanionis, he tasted defeat for the first time in his pro career, but earned respect for his courage and toughness. He’ll remain a key player in a loaded 147-pound division.

After the bout, Ennis thanked his fans and made it clear: he’s ready for the biggest names and biggest nights in boxing.