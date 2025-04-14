William Foster III Claims WBA Continental North America Gold Title – World Boxing Association

William Foster III lived up to his nickname, “The Silent Assassin,” with a poised and dominant performance Saturday night, scoring a unanimous decision win over Mexico’s Brandon “Leoncito” Benítez at Live! Casino Hotel in Hanover, Maryland.

The super featherweight clash took place on April 12, 2025, and it was all Foster from the opening bell. The New Haven, Connecticut native executed a smart, disciplined game plan and outboxed Benítez across ten rounds. Judges scored it emphatically in Foster’s favor: 100-90, 100-90, and 98-92.

With the victory, Foster (now 19-2, 11 KOs) not only secured the WBA Continental North America Gold title, but also kept himself firmly in the mix for future title opportunities in the stacked 130-pound division. It was a statement win for the American, marking his third victory in his last five outings.

Benítez, who drops to 21-4, showed heart but couldn’t match Foster’s speed, ring generalship, and sharp combinations. For Foster, the path forward is clear: keep winning and the world title shot will come knocking.