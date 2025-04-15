Raymond “Savage” Ford Dominates Mattice, Retains WBA Continental North America Title – World Boxing Association

In front of a fired-up crowd at the legendary Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Raymond “Savage” Ford delivered a clinical performance to retain his WBA Continental North America super featherweight title, scoring a dominant unanimous decision over Thomas “Gunna Man” Mattice on April 12, 2025.

Fighting just miles from his hometown of Camden, New Jersey, Ford put on a masterclass, outclassing Mattice from start to finish. Judges saw it the same way across the board, all scoring the bout 100-90 in favor of Ford.

From the opening round, Ford controlled the tempo with crisp combinations, sharp footwork, and a tight defensive shell that neutralized Mattice’s offense. While Mattice came in with a reputation as a tough customer, Ford made it look easy—showcasing why he’s considered one of the top emerging talents at 130 pounds.

This win not only allows Ford to hold onto his WBA regional title, but also keeps him firmly in the conversation for world-level opportunities on the international stage.

Ford continues to build serious momentum—and with performances like this, a world title shot may be closer than ever.