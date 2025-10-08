Spence vs. McGee for the WBA International Super Welterweight Title – World Boxing Association

Women’s boxing will take center stage this Thursday, October 9, when Canada’s Natasha “The Nightmare” Spence (9-8-2, 6 KOs) faces American veteran Mary “Merciless” McGee (28-4, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBA International Super Welterweight Title at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

At 40 years old, Spence comes in determined to keep her momentum going after snapping a seven-fight losing streak with a victory in August. Known for her relentless pressure and toughness, the Canadian brawler has shared the ring with elite names like Hanna Gabriels and now aims to capture her first international belt in one of boxing’s most physically demanding divisions.

Across the ring stands Mary McGee, a seasoned warrior with a résumé that speaks for itself. The 39-year-old American has gone the distance with stars such as Holly Holm, Chantelle Cameron, and Ana Esteche—bringing a blend of experience, timing, and power that has kept her relevant across multiple weight classes.

McGee’s style is built on constant pressure, sharp ring IQ, and the ability to close rounds with authority—traits that could prove decisive in this matchup.

With the WBA International Super Welterweight Title up for grabs, both fighters see this as a pivotal opportunity. The belt offers a direct path toward a top-10 ranking and, potentially, a future shot at a world championship.