Blanc and Romero fight for the WBA Fedelatin belt this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Argentina’s Leandro Jose Blanc and Venezuela’s Kervin Romero will dispute the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin flyweight belt this Saturday at the Club Atletico Huracan in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The fight will pit one of Argentina’s boxing promises against a Venezuelan who will try to surprise and move up with a victory that would be very valuable for his career.

Blanc is 30 years old and has an important amateur background, having participated in the Olympic Games and represented his country in several international events. Since he jumped to the professional ranks he has shown his evolution and in each fight he has looked better.

Romero has made almost all his career in Venezuela, with the exception of a presentation in Colombia. It will be the most important fight in his career so far and he wants to spoil the night for the home fighter.

Blanc is undefeated in 7 fights, with 3 knockouts, while Romero has 7 wins, 2 losses and 5 knockouts.



