McCaskill and Ryan to unify at welterweight  – World Boxing Association

Matchroom Boxing confirmed that Jessica McCaskill and Sandy Ryan have reached an agreement to fight for all the welterweight belts and that the bout is signed pending confirmation of the location and date. 

McCaskill is the World Boxing Association (WBA), IBF and WBC champion, and will face Ryan, who has just won the WBO belt. 

The American is coming off a loss against Chantelle Cameron in the super lightweight category. She was granted a permit to fight in the previous category and after that bout she will now defend her 147 lbs. belt. 

The British fighter is motivated because she will be fighting at home and she just defeated Marie Pier Houle in April to win her world belt. Ryan won a wide unanimous decision in Cardiff and will now challenge for all the titles in the division in the biggest fight of her career. 

McCaskill has a record of 12 wins, 3 losses and 5 knockouts. Ryan has 6 wins, 1 loss and 2 knockouts.



About World Boxing Association

