Meinke wins WBA Gold belt in Germany  – World Boxing Association

Germany’s Nina Meinke won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gold featherweight belt with a unanimous decision over Japanese veteran Kimika Miyoshi last weekend at the Stadthalle in Rostock, Germany.

The local fighter got a wide victory in the cards 100-90, 99-91 and 99-91, which evidenced the dominance she had in the course of the fight to keep the belt.

Meinke used her resources well and placated the Asian’s experience thanks to her good boxing and her ability to adapt to any strategy that the visiting boxer tried to put forward.

Meinke is the new Gold champion and has demonstrated her evolution as a professional fighter. Her record now stands at 17 wins, 3 losses and 4 knockouts, while Miyoshi improved to 17 wins, 14 losses, 2 draws and 6 knockouts.



