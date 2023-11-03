WBA ordered Morales-Nunez eliminator  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its championship committee, ordered the featherweight eliminator fight between Victor Morales Jr. ( 5th rated) and Reynaldo Nunez (6th rated).

This Friday, the pioneer body sent the official communication to both teams, informing them that they will have 30 days to negotiate the fight, stating today and ending on November 2.

The featherweight title is currently vacant and Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford will fight for the title.

In the case of Morales and Nunez, they will be given the regulatory deadline and if they do not reach an agreement, the committee may send the fight to purse bid with a 50% purse split for each of the fighters.



