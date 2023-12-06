Cruz faces Straffon for the WBA Continental Latin America belt  – World Boxing Association

Cuban prospect Andy Cruz will make his second professional fight against veteran Jovanni Straffon this Saturday at the Chase Center, in San Francisco, California, a bout in which both will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America lightweight belt.

Cruz is one of Cuba’s great fighters in the amateur arena, where he has participated in Olympic Games and World Championships. He has recently moved on to the rental boxing and has a promising future due to the great skills he has always shown in the ring.

He debuted in July of this year with a unanimous decision victory over the Mexican and former world champion contender Juan Carlos Burgos. The 28-year-old Antillean participated in a 10-round bout and took ample scorecards to prove he is ready to face such challenges.

Straffon is also from Mexico and has won two of his last three fights. He is a tough fighter who is used to fighting away from home and has picked up important wins in his career. The 30-year-old fighter defeated James Tennyson in the United Kingdom during 2021 in one of the biggest wins of his career and now wants to repeat such a triumph.

Cruz has one career win by unanimous decision, while Straffon has 26 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw and 19 knockouts.



