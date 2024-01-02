Davies and Barroso for the WBA interim title on Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso will feature the first championship fight of the year 2024 when they step into the ring of the Virgin Hotels, alas Vegas, this Saturday, January 6, to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight interim belt.

The British and Venezuelan will fight for the interim belt due to the injury of the champion of the category, Rolando Romero, who has not been able to return to the ring for some time due to this impediment.

Davies is the mandatory challenger of the category and has been waiting for this fight for months. In his most recent fight, held in March 2023, he defeated Lewis Ritson and is now ready to take on a big challenge on U.S. soil.

Barroso, on the other hand, comes from facing Romero in his last fight, in which he lost by technical knockout after a stoppage that left many doubts and which he was winning until that moment.

The fight was supposed to take place last November but Davies’ visa problems forced to reschedule it. The Englishman has a record of 25 wins, 2 losses and 18 knockouts, while Barroso has 24 wins, 4 losses, 2 draws and 22 knockouts.



