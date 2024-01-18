WBA approves Bautista- Haghighat Joo fight  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has approved the Female Light Flyweight World Championship bout between Maria Guadalupe Bautista and Sara Haghighat Joo, which will take place on April 27th in Toronto, Canada.

Kina Malpartida, director of the women’s championship committee, sent a letter formally approving the request for the fight between the Mexican and the Sierra Leonean.

The letter clarifies that the fight must comply with all the requirements of the organization, including that the winner must defend the title within a period not exceeding nine months after this fight, in addition to performing all anti-doping and pregnancy tests.

The fight will take place pursuant to the regulations established and will be of 10 rounds of 2 minutes as established in this type of bout.



