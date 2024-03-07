Téllez returns to the ring to defend his WBA regional crown on April 26th – World Boxing Association

Cuban prospect Yoenis Tellez will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental super welterweight belt against Joseph Jackson on April 26 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The fight will be the main event of the Most Valuable Promotions and BoxLab Promotions event, and will feature two undefeated fighters in contention for the regional belt of the world’s oldest body.

Tellez is 23 years old and has shown a great ability to beat his opponents since his debut in 2020. His career has gone little by little and in his last two fights he has achieved victories over Sergio Garcia and Livan Navarro that have given him a different dimension to his career.

The Antillean knows the responsibility he has as the star of an evening and also defending his belt, so he wants to be convincing and leave a great impression.

His opponent this time will be Jackson, a 35-year-old fighter who has been a professional since 2015 and has accumulated good experience in his career. His last fight was in November, when he knocked out Derrick Bell in Greensboro to earn this opportunity.

Tellez has 7 wins and 6 knockouts, while Jackson has 19 wins and 16 knockouts.



