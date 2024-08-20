Bonilla fights Soto for WBA regional belt – World Boxing Association

Mexican prospect Andrey Bonilla will make his debut against Colombian Wilner Soto on Friday night when they step into the ring at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The fight will have the Continental America bantamweight belt on the line and will be a nice contrast of youth versus experience in which a lot of expectations have been raised.

Bonilla has achieved several important victories in youth amateur divisions and after showing his class and talent, the Chihuahua native is stepping up to the professional ranks for his first major challenge against Soto.

The Colombian, meanwhile, is 33 years old and comes from knocking out Wilmer Carcamo in his most recent fight, so he will arrive with confidence and motivation for the fight.

Bonilla will make his professional debut against an opponent with 24 wins, 16 losses and 13 knockouts.