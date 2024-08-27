Pierce vs Sanmartin on Friday in Atlanta  – World Boxing Association

Elijah Pierce and Jose Sanmartin will step into the ring to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental America super bantamweight belt this Friday night in Atlanta, Georgia.

The American will face the Colombian in the co-main event of the night, which will also feature Brandon Adams and Francisco Veron for the WBA Continental North America bantamweight belt.

Pierce is in the best moment of his career with a 10-fight winning streak, in which he has defeated good opponents such as Mike Plania or Arthur Villanueva. The 27-year-old fighter has the firm intention of looking for bigger challenges and knows that this will be a good opportunity to make that leap.

Sanmartin, on the other hand, is a Colombian who knows what it is like to fight as a visitor and is known for his great fights and his grit in the ring. Although he is not going through the best moment in terms of results, he has lost two of his last three fights in close decisions against Kevin Gonzalez and Shabaz Masoud. In his most recent bout he had a win over Mauricio Martinez and now returns to the United States.

Pierce has 19 wins, 2 losses and 16 knockouts, while Sanmartin has 35 wins, 8 losses, 1 draw and 21 knockouts.