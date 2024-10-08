WBA Future of Venezuelan Boxing returns this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Venezuelan Boxing will return this Saturday, October 12 at the Yesterday Recreational Center in Turmero, Venezuela. The event will feature several of the country’s top prospects and can be seen live on the official channel of the World Boxing Association (WBA) on YouTube.

The event will take place in the afternoon and will feature fighters such as Andru Solarte, Diego Carbajal, among other young fighters who have been growing in their professional careers in recent years.

This Future is organized by the promoter company Moron Box and in a historic venue for boxing in Venezuela, which gives great significance to this evening.

On Friday the official weigh-in for all the fights will take place and on Saturday they will be ready to step into the ring in another great hour of the WBA Future Champions, a project of the pioneer organization that was born five years ago and takes place in different countries including Colombia, Panama, United States, Spain, Andorra, Argentina, Costa Rica, among others.