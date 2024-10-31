Fulghum defends his WBA regional belt against Pearson on Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Darius Fulghum will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA super middleweight belt against Christopher Pearson this Saturday night at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Houston, Texas native will make another defense of his regional crown from the pioneering body and hopes to continue advancing in his professional career.

The 28-year-old fighter defeated Vaungh Alexander in his last fight during the month of June in a bout that did not have his belt on the line but was a well-rounded challenge for Fulghum.

Pearson is a 33 year old fighter who has on his record fights against good quality fighters such as Trevor McCumby, Carlos Gongora or Yamaguchi Falcao. Experience is clearly on his side and he intends to make it count this weekend.

Fukghum is undefeated in 12 fights, with 10 knockouts, while Pearson has 17 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw and 12 knockouts.