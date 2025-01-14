Beterbiev and Bivol hold press conference  – World Boxing Association

With more than a month to go before the rematch between the 175 Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, the first official pre-fight press conference organized by the Riyadh Season before the undisputed title fight was held on Monday, with the presence of all the fighters who will participate in the event on February 22nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Beterbiev, who now owns all the light heavyweight crowns, will have to face Bivol again, whom he defeated last October 12 in a tough fight that was one of the best of the year and that left people craving for a second episode.

The champion emphasized that he has worked hard and that he is looking forward to give a great show to the public around the world to consolidate his position as the monarch and one of the best pound for pound.

Bivol, who in the first fight began dominating but gradually gave way, promised to correct the small details to reverse the situation this time and achieve a victory over the champion.

The boxing world is in anticipation of this fight, which will mark one of the most important in the first part of the year and has been promoted by the Riyadh Season and His Excellency Turki Alalshik.

Beterbiev is undefeated in 21 fights, 20 of them won by knockout, except for Bivol, while the challenger has 23 wins, 1 setback and 12 knockouts.