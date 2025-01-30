Ramos and Rosario Set to Battle for WBA Continental North America Title – World Boxing Association

Jesus Ramos and Jeison Rosario are set to square off this Saturday night for the WBA Continental North America middleweight title as part of the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Known as “Mono” Ramos, the talented southpaw is looking to keep his momentum going after bouncing back from a September 2024 loss to Erickson Lubin. He returned to action in April 2025 with an impressive victory over Johan González, and now he’s stepping back into the spotlight in a high-profile bout—an important step in his bid to establish himself among the division’s elite.

At 29 years old, Jeison Rosario is a former world champion with plenty of big-fight experience. He’s coming off a hard-fought draw against veteran Jarrett Hurd on August 21, 2025, and has previously shared the ring with top-tier opponents like Jermell Charlo, Julian Williams, and Erickson Lubin. His resume alone makes him a dangerous challenge for Ramos.

Ramos enters the fight with a 21-1 record, boasting 17 knockouts, while Rosario stands at 24-4-2, with 19 of his wins coming by stoppage.

With both fighters packing serious power, this showdown has all the makings of an explosive battle.