WBA Fedelatin Title on the Line – World Boxing Association

This Friday night, Venezuelan champion Jackson Zapata and the relentless Jesús Laya will clash in a highly anticipated rematch for the WBA Fedelatin title.

The 9-round battle at 108 pounds will serve as the main event of a stacked card promoted by Caribbean boxing figures William Pérez and Alexander Jiménez. The action will take place at Plaza de la Juventud, Bellas Artes, in Caracas, Venezuela.

Jackson Zapata: The Power Puncher

Hailing from Cumaná, Sucre, Jackson José Zapata is set to make his first appearance of 2025 after a dominant showing last November, when he blasted out Geraid Benites (5-13-1) in the very first round.

The 28-year-old knockout artist (10-1-2, 8 KOs) had an eventful 2024, capturing the Venezuelan national title with a devastating stoppage win over Yonny Calderones (12-1)—handing him his first career loss. Later in the year, Zapata traveled to Argentina but suffered his only professional defeat against Tobías Jeremías Reyes (16-1-1) via TKO.

Zapata boasts an 80% knockout ratio, and his recent track record is nothing short of destructive: his last six wins have all come inside two rounds.

Jesús Laya: The Heavy-Handed Challenger

Maracay native Jesús María Laya is also stepping into the ring for the first time in 2025, riding the momentum of a second-round knockout victory over Colombian prospect Maikent Varela (1-1) last November.

Laya’s 2024 campaign saw him start strong with a KO win over Ezequiel Pérez (0-9) before suffering a tough loss to undefeated Jean Carlos Vargas (18-0). However, he bounced back in style, scoring stoppage wins over Samuel Betancourt (1-6) and Franklin Hernández (0-4) to close the year.

At 25 years old, Laya (8-3-1, 8 KOs) carries a perfect 100% knockout ratio, proving that when he wins, he does it in devastating fashion.

A Rivalry Renewed

This rematch comes nearly seven years after their first encounter, which ended in a draw back in August 2018 in Petare, Miranda, Venezuela.

With both fighters known for their punching power, fans can expect an explosive showdown where neither man will be looking to leave it in the judges’ hands. The WBA Fedelatin title is up for grabs, and only one will emerge victorious.