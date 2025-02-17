Lofranco Captures WBA Asia Title with Dominant Win – World Boxing Association

[ad_1]

Arnel Lofranco claimed the WBA Asia minimumweight championship after Jonathan Refugio was forced to retire at the end of the second round in their showdown in Sultan Kudarat, Philippines.

The 105-pound title fight was an all-action affair for as long as it lasted. Lofranco came out with a high-volume attack, while Refugio initially held his ground by lowering his stance and using smart defensive tactics in the opening round.

However, the tide turned in the second. Lofranco found his mark with punishing right hands to the body, wearing down the seasoned veteran. By the end of the round, Refugio and his corner had seen enough, electing not to continue into the third.

With the victory, Lofranco improves to 8-1 (5 KOs), while Refugio suffers his 12th career defeat, now standing at 22-12-5.