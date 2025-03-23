Jasmine Artiga Claims WBA Super Flyweight World Title – World Boxing Association

American fighter Jasmine Artiga is the new WBA super flyweight world champion after earning a hard-fought majority decision victory (96-94, 98-92, 95-95) over Mexico’s Regina Chávez in San Bernardino, California.

It was a tightly contested battle with momentum shifting throughout, but Artiga managed to take control in the key moments to secure the belt. The Tampa, Florida native improved her record to 13 wins and 1 draw with the victory.

The judges’ scorecards reflected the competitiveness of the bout—one judge saw it wide for Artiga, giving Chávez just two rounds, another had it 6-4 in favor of the new champion, while the third scored it even at 95-95. In the end, it was a razor-thin decision.

Chávez, the WBA’s No. 1 contender, fought valiantly in her bid for the title, proving why she was at the top of the rankings. However, her effort wasn’t enough to get the nod. She now holds a record of 8 wins, 5 losses, and 3 draws.

Given how close the fight was, a rematch could very well be on the horizon.