Baldor and Rodríguez Steal the Show in Buenos Aires – World Boxing Association

On Saturday, March 29, the Casino Buenos Aires set the stage for an exhilarating night as the WBA Fedelatin titles were on the line.

Luciano Baldor Claims the Fedelatin Bantamweight Title

Argentine fighter Luciano “Yiyo” Baldor emerged victorious, capturing the Fedelatin bantamweight crown by outpointing Venezuelan Michell Banquez via a majority decision. In a closely contested battle, Baldor exploited his reach and technical prowess to overcome the tenacious Banquez, who couldn’t crack the southern fighter’s strategy. Two judges scored the bout 97-93 in Baldor’s favor, while the third saw it as a 95-95 draw. The win improves Baldor’s record to 21 wins, 4 losses, and 1 knockout.

Víctor Rodríguez Dominates in the Super Welterweight Division

Uruguayan contender Víctor “Látigo” Rodríguez showcased his might by dispatching Panamanian Alberto Mosquera with a technical knockout in the third round. Undefeated at 16-0-1 with 9 knockouts, Rodríguez controlled the fight from the opening bell, sending Mosquera to the canvas multiple times before the referee stepped in. This emphatic win not only reclaimed the Fedelatin super welterweight title but also reinforced his standing as one of Uruguay’s most promising talents.

Joel Contreras Shines in the Flyweight Division

Young Argentine star Joel “Chiquitín” Contreras, the national flyweight champion, dazzled the crowd with a first-round technical knockout against Paraguayan Miguel Ángel Maciel. At just 21 years old, Contreras displayed impressive power by flooring his opponent twice before the referee intervened. With this decisive victory, Contreras improves his record to 9-1-0 with 2 knockouts, marking him as an emerging force in the division.