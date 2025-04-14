A Historic Night for the WBA and Cuban Boxing – World Boxing Association

On April 11, 2025, the Meliá Internacional Hotel in Varadero set the stage for a night that will forever be etched in the annals of Cuban boxing history. After 64 years, professional boxing returned to the island—and it did so in grand fashion. With a stacked card featuring both local and international talent, fight fans were treated to an evening full of action, drama, and technical brilliance.

In the main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time amateur world champion Julio César La Cruz took on Montenegro’s Dilan Prasovic in a WBA bridgerweight title eliminator. Known for his slick, elusive defense, La Cruz had a scare early, hitting the canvas in round two. But true to form, the Cuban maestro regrouped and delivered a stunning third-round knockout, solidifying his claim as one of the top contenders in the division.

The co-main event featured Dominican standout Misael Vásquez squaring off with Morocco’s Moussa Gholam in a super featherweight clash. Gholam put on a technical clinic, overwhelming Vásquez and earning a third-round TKO to capture the WBA Continental Americas Gold title.

In lightweight action, former amateur star Lázaro Álvarez showcased his ring IQ and power, stopping Martín Queliz Santos in the eighth round via technical knockout after the referee called for a ringside check. With the win, Álvarez added the WBA Continental Americas belt to his growing collection.

Meanwhile, Arlen López claimed the WBA Continental Latin America light heavyweight title with a clear-cut unanimous decision over Argentina’s Martín Bulacio. It was a controlled and dominant performance from the Cuban southpaw, who dictated the pace from bell to bell.

And in the quickest finish of the night, Erislandy Álvarez needed just 30 seconds to make a statement. The Cuban blasted Dominican Brainer Márquez with a thunderous shot in a super lightweight bout to capture the WBA Continental Latin America title, wrapping up the card with a bang.

This historic event, held under the banner of the World Boxing Association (WBA), was more than just a return to professional prizefighting in Cuba—it was a showcase of the island’s boxing heritage and a powerful reminder that Cuban fighters remain a force on the global stage.