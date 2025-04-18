WBA Continental Titles on the Line Tonight in Orlando – World Boxing Association

Tonight, the bright lights of the Caribe Royale Orlando will shine on a clash of rising talent, as unbeaten Cuban standout Kevin Brown steps into the ring to face Dominican dynamo Esteuri Suero in a battle for the WBA Continental North America title.

Brown, 31, enters with a spotless record of 6 wins, no losses, and 3 knockouts. Already the holder of the WBA Continental Americas belt, the Cuban southpaw will look to cement his status as a major force in the division. Standing in his way is Suero, a heavy-hitting contender with a 14-2 record and 10 knockouts—a dangerous opponent with the kind of power that can change the course of a fight in an instant.

Both fighters come in riding the momentum of recent victories. Brown earned a decisive win over John Bauza in September 2024, while Suero notched a statement victory over Carlos Beras the following month.

Also on the card, Cuban heavyweight Lenier Pero returns to action to take on American Detrailous Webster for the WBA Continental Latin America championship.

Pero, 32, boasts an unblemished record of 11 wins, 8 by knockout. Known for his endurance and ring IQ, he’ll look to shake off over a year of inactivity and make a strong statement. His last outing was a dominant TKO victory over Ukraine’s Viktor Faust in February 2023.

Webster, meanwhile, steps in with a 9-4 record and 5 knockouts. Though inconsistent in recent outings, his unpredictable style and hunger for redemption make him a wild card in this high-stakes bout.

Two titles, four fighters, and one electric night in Orlando—this is boxing at its rawest.